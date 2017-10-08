Business & Real Estate

Historic tollbooth and post office to reopen to the public

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 12:36 PM

CINCINNATI

A 19th-century Ohio toll house and post office has been restored and is reopening to the public.

The Coleraine Historical Society will dedicate the Blue Rock/Banning Toll House and Creedville Post Office at Colerain Heritage Park on Oct. 29.

The toll house was built in 1829 after lawmakers approved charging for road use. It originally was located at Blue Rock and Banning roads and became the Creedville Post Office and General Store as early as 1879.

The building's use as a post office ended in 1905.

Historical society members took possession of the building and moved it into storage in 2002. Group treasurer Chris Henson says a descendant of Creedville's first postmaster will cut the ribbon for the reopening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home
Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

View More Video