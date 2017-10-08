Business & Real Estate

Coons, Carper speak out against Republican tax plan

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 11:45 PM

WILMINGTON, Del.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans say their tax reform plan would be good for America.

But Democratic senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons say it would be bad for Delaware.

Delaware's two senators planned to host a roundtable discussion in Wilmington on Monday on what they say is the negative impact of Trump's tax plan on Delawareans.

Joining them will be Morris Pearl, a former managing director of one the world's largest investment firms and current chairman of Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy Americans who advocate for higher, more equitable taxes on people like themselves.

Comments

Videos

