Business & Real Estate

Indiana lawmakers hear testimony for, against wind farms

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 2:43 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Opponents and supporters of wind turbines have given lawmakers an earful about whether Indiana needs tighter regulations on the big power-generating machines.

Members of the Legislature's interim study committee on energy heard more than three hours of testimony Thursday from about a dozen people.

Wind turbine opponents told the panel that the towering wind-driven machines hurt adjacent property values. They called for more notice to residents about proposed wind farms.

Supporters testified that wind farms are both environmentally friendly and give a boost to local economies.

Legislation that would have imposed more regulations on wind farms failed to pass the Legislature last session.

But WISH-TV reports that the bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. John Saunders of Lewisville could come up again when lawmakers reconvene in January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home
Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

View More Video