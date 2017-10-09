Here’s how you could score 950 free tacos from Jimboy’s

Jimboy’s has been serving its signature tacos since 1954.
Now the company wants to give one lucky customer a bunch of them for free – about 950 tacos, according to a release.
‼️WIN A $1,954 GIFT CARD TO JIMBOYS TACOS‼️Download the app, become a Taco Nation member! Enter to win. #jimboystacos pic.twitter.com/EpsS3XT2Gz— Jimboy's Tacos (@jimboystacos) October 10, 2017
To have a chance at the prize, customers must join Taco Nation to enter a drawing for a $1,954 gift card, a total that commemorates the company’s founding year.
Jimboy’s announced the promotion Monday to celebrate the launch of its mobile app. Anyone who downloads it gets one free taco for doing so and can earn rewards for dining at the restaurant.
“We’re thrilled to launch our brand new mobile app, making a visit to Jimboy’s more convenient than ever; but more importantly to reward our loyal guests for being a part of the Jimboy’s Taco Nation!” said Karen Freeman, president of Jimboy’s Tacos. “We encourage all taco-lovers to download the app and join our inner circle for the chance to win a Jimboy’s gift card loaded with $1,954, enough to enjoy over 950 of our famous parmesan-dusted tacos or anything else on the Jimboy’s menu!”
Entries must be submitted by Oct. 31. The gift card winner will be announced early next month.
