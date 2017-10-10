Japan court: Govt, utility accountable in Fukushima accident

Lawyers show banners reading "Victory" following the verdict, outside the Fukushima District Court in Fukushima, eastern Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Japanese court has awarded compensation totaling about 500 million yen

$4.5 million) to thousands of former Fukushima residents who demanded damages for their lost livelihood due to the 2011 nuclear crisis, ordering the government to split the cost with the utility.