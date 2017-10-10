FILE - This is a Sept. 7, 2012 file photo of a Eurofighter Typhoon at BAE Systems, Warton Aerodrome, near Warton northwest England. British defense company BAE Systems is cutting almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services in an effort to boost competitiveness. CEO Charles Woodburn said in a statement Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017, that the actions are necessary to "align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business."
FILE - This is a Sept. 7, 2012 file photo of a Eurofighter Typhoon at BAE Systems, Warton Aerodrome, near Warton northwest England. British defense company BAE Systems is cutting almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services in an effort to boost competitiveness. CEO Charles Woodburn said in a statement Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017, that the actions are necessary to "align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business." PA, File via AP Peter Byrne
FILE - This is a Sept. 7, 2012 file photo of a Eurofighter Typhoon at BAE Systems, Warton Aerodrome, near Warton northwest England. British defense company BAE Systems is cutting almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services in an effort to boost competitiveness. CEO Charles Woodburn said in a statement Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017, that the actions are necessary to "align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business." PA, File via AP Peter Byrne

Business & Real Estate

UK's BAE to cut some 2,000 defense industry jobs

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 5:26 AM

LONDON

British defense company BAE Systems said Tuesday it is cutting almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services amid a slowdown in orders for its Typhoon fighter jets.

CEO Charles Woodburn said in a statement that the cuts are necessary to "align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business."

The jobs lost are largely at five sites over three years, including Warton and Samlesbury in northwest England, where the Eurofighter Typhoon is assembled.

The company said that while it expects Typhoon orders from Qatar, the order's timing is uncertain and production is being slowed.

Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of the Unite union, said the cuts will "not only undermine Britain's sovereign defense capability, but devastate communities across the U.K. who rely on these skilled jobs."

Business Minister Claire Perry said BAE hoped to reduce headcount through voluntary redundancies "as far as possible," and promised the government would work to ensure the workers and their skills are "retained within the U.K. industry."

She said the cuts were the result of internal restructuring, and "not related to any U.K. defense spending decisions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel

    Sacramento’s newest major hotel, the Kimpton Sawyer, is set to open Tuesday and includes a rooftop lounge and pool called Revival that overlooks the main plaza at Golden 1 Center.

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel 1:13

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video