Business & Real Estate

IMF: World economy is picking up speed

AP Economics Writer

October 10, 2017 6:03 AM

WASHINGTON

The International Monetary Fund says the world economy is picking up momentum.

The IMF expects global economic growth to register 3.6 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2018 — both up 0.1 percentage point from the lending agency's previous forecast in July. The forecasts for both years would mark the fastest global growth since 2011. The world economy expanded 3.2 percent in 2016.

The United States, the 19-country eurozone, Japan and China are all forecast to record faster growth this year.

World trade is expected to grow 4.2 percent this year, fastest in six years.

A pickup in investment, industrial production and consumer and business confidence also underpins the improved outlook.

But lackluster productivity growth and aging populations continue to drag on growth in the world's wealthiest countries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel

    Sacramento’s newest major hotel, the Kimpton Sawyer, is set to open Tuesday and includes a rooftop lounge and pool called Revival that overlooks the main plaza at Golden 1 Center.

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel 1:13

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video