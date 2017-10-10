FILE - Carolyn Chandler Brown demonstrates how she'll greet guests during an interview with Ray Daryabigi Director of Guest Experience during a job fair for Golden 1 Center at Sleep Train Arena on Thursday, July 14, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. A job fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at the Civic Center Galleria in West Sacramento.
FILE - Carolyn Chandler Brown demonstrates how she'll greet guests during an interview with Ray Daryabigi Director of Guest Experience during a job fair for Golden 1 Center at Sleep Train Arena on Thursday, July 14, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. A job fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at the Civic Center Galleria in West Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee File
FILE - Carolyn Chandler Brown demonstrates how she'll greet guests during an interview with Ray Daryabigi Director of Guest Experience during a job fair for Golden 1 Center at Sleep Train Arena on Thursday, July 14, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. A job fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at the Civic Center Galleria in West Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee File

Business & Real Estate

Dozens of employers at Wednesday job fair in West Sacramento

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

October 10, 2017 12:05 PM

More than 50 businesses, education entities and government agencies will interview applicants Wednesday at a job fair in West Sacramento.

The Yolo County Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center Galleria, 1110 W. Capitol Ave.

Organizers said attendees should bring multiple copies of their résumés and dress appropriately.

Prospective employers include the city of West Sacramento, Cache Creek Casino Resort, Comcast, Sacramento City College and the California Department of Business Oversight.

More details can be seen at the event link at cityofwestsacramento.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

    Robbie Hunter, president of the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California, argues that construction workers need to be paid a wage they can live on.

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home
Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

View More Video