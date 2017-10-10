Dozens of employers at Wednesday job fair in West Sacramento

More than 50 businesses, education entities and government agencies will interview applicants Wednesday at a job fair in West Sacramento.
The Yolo County Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center Galleria, 1110 W. Capitol Ave.
Organizers said attendees should bring multiple copies of their résumés and dress appropriately.
Prospective employers include the city of West Sacramento, Cache Creek Casino Resort, Comcast, Sacramento City College and the California Department of Business Oversight.
More details can be seen at the event link at cityofwestsacramento.org.
