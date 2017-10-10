California exports surge 4 percent in August

California export trade, which has seen an up-and-down pattern throughout 2017, was up in August.
Golden State businesses exported merchandise valued at $14.69 billion in August, up 4 percent from $14.12 billion in August 2016.
That was a marked improvement over $13.3 billion reported in July, which was down 1.5 percent from shipments made in July the previous year.
Los Angeles-based consulting firm Beacon Economics broke out Golden State numbers from national figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
State exports of manufactured goods in August rose 7.2 percent, to $9.55 billion from $8.91 billion one year earlier. Exports of non-manufactured goods – chiefly agricultural products and raw materials – surged 7.9 percent to $1.64 billion, up from $1.52 billion. Re-exports slipped 5.1 percent to $3.5 billion, compared with $3.69 billion last year.
Through the first eight months of 2017, Beacon said California exports are running 5.3 percent ahead of last year.
“These numbers reflect the strength and diversity of California’s economy,” said Jock O’Connell, Beacon’s international trade adviser.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments