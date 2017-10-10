Business & Real Estate

Indianapolis suburb expects 450 jobs from FedEx center

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 3:27 PM

GREENWOOD, Ind.

An Indianapolis suburb expects to gain more than 450 full- and part-time jobs from a FedEx Corp. distribution center.

The Greenwood Redevelopment Commission recommended Tuesday that the city's Common Council approve $17 million in tax abatements for the $259 million project along Interstate 65 south of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the center would employ 80-full-time workers at an average hourly wage of $24.55 per hour and 375 part-time workers at an average hourly wage of $14.24.

Construction is expected to begin next spring and finish in June 2020.

Memphis-based FedEx's second largest shipping hub is in Indianapolis, where it employs more than 700 full-time and 3,000 part-time workers.

