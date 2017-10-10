Business & Real Estate

Gov. Cuomo suggests special session for flood relief

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 9:14 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a special legislative session may be needed this fall to increase assistance for those affected by floods along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The Democrat wrote to lawmakers in the affected region on Tuesday. He noted that while officials approved $45 million for flood relief, more help will likely be needed. He says many business owners and residents can't wait until next year, when lawmakers could add money as part of a new state budget.

Shoreline flooding earlier this year damaged homes and businesses from the Niagara River to the St. Lawrence River.

Cuomo also has raised the possibility of a special session to adjust state finances in the face of deep cuts in federal health care spending.

