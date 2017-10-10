Business & Real Estate

NY granting nearly 30M for Mohawk Valley water projects

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 9:16 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York is granting nearly $30 million for water infrastructure projects in the Mohawk Valley.

The $29,661,723 in grant money will be used to support 21 drinking water and wastewater projects in the central New York region. It's part of $255 million that's available statewide for investment in water infrastructure.

Topping the list is the city of Rome, which will receive more than $5.5 million for two projects. Amsterdam is getting $3 million, Sharon Springs $2.5 million and Fonda $2.16 million.

State officials say the investments will save taxpayers more than $60 million and create nearly 1,500 jobs across the region.

The new grant boosts the total the Mohawk Valley has received over the past two years to $52 million.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the grant Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

    Robbie Hunter, president of the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California, argues that construction workers need to be paid a wage they can live on.

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home
Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

View More Video