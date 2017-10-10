Myanmar Christian nuns and other religious members attend an inter-religious gathering of prayers for peace at Aung San stadium Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Thousands of supporters from different religious groups attended Tuesday's gathering organized by ruling National League for Democracy party and prayed for peace.
Myanmar ruling party holds harmony rally as Rohingya flee

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 9:22 PM

YANGON, Myanmar

Myanmar's ruling party has held an interfaith rally that it said would promote religious harmony as thousands of Rohingya Muslims continue to flee persecution in northern Rakhine state.

In Yangon, around 20,000 people lit candles in a soccer stadium on Tuesday night and said prayers.

A Muslim religious leader, Hafiz Mufti Ali, addressed the crowd from a podium. Video showed Buddhist monks and men wearing Muslim skullcaps sitting apart.

More than half a million Rohingya have fled into Bangladesh after Myanmar security forces carried out what they called clearance operations in response to attacks on police posts by Muslim insurgents in August.

The U.N. has called it "textbook ethnic cleansing."

Myanmar's Buddhist majority denies that Rohingya Muslims are a separate ethnic group and regards them as illegal immigrants.

