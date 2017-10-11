Iran FM briefs parliament on Trump's threat to nuclear deal

In this Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 photo, a clergyman crosses a street in downtown Tehran, Iran. As U.S. President Donald Trump threatens the Iran nuclear deal, those living in Tehran feel that an accord they have yet to benefit from may already be doomed, hardening their skepticism about America. Trump is set to deliver a speech on Iran this week in which he is expected to decline to certify Iran's compliance in the landmark 2015 agreement. Vahid Salemi AP Photo