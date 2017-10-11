Qatar says its hosting of World Cup 'not up for discussion'

FILE- In this Friday, Dec. 3, 2010 file photo, Qataris wave the national flag as they celebrate in Doha a day after the world football's governing body FIFA announced that the tiny Gulf state will host the 2022 World Cup. Qatar on Wednesday strongly criticized Emirati officials for questioning Doha's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying that the tournament "is not up for discussion or negotiation" amid a diplomatic crisis engulfing the region. Osama Faisal, File AP Photo