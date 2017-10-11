UK finance chief: Worst-case Brexit could ground all flights

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond answers questions at the parliamentary Commons Treasury Select Committee in London on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017. Hammond said a worst-case Brexit scenario could see all air traffic between the U.K. and the European Union grounded the day after Britain leaves the bloc on March 29, 2019. Philip Hammond was answering lawmakers' questions Wednesday about government planning for the possibility divorce talks could end without a deal on trade, security and other relations. PA via AP)