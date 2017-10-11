FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz at the State Department in Washington. Former Obama administration officials who played central roles in brokering the Iran nuclear agreement are scheduled to brief congressional Democrats on the merits of the international accord as President Donald Trump prepares to announce a decision that could lead to an unraveling of the pact.
FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz at the State Department in Washington. Former Obama administration officials who played central roles in brokering the Iran nuclear agreement are scheduled to brief congressional Democrats on the merits of the international accord as President Donald Trump prepares to announce a decision that could lead to an unraveling of the pact. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Ex-Obama officials to brief Democrats on Iran nuclear deal

Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:50 AM

WASHINGTON

Former Obama administration officials who played pivotal roles in brokering the Iran nuclear agreement are planning to brief congressional Democrats on the merits of the international accord.

That private session later Wednesday comes as President Donald Trump prepares to announce a decision that could lead to an unraveling of the pact.

Among those expected to speak to the lawmakers are former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, and Wendy Sherman, the former undersecretary of state for political affairs.

Also set to attend are three ambassadors: Gerard Araud of France, Kim Darroch of Britain and Peter Wittig of Germany. Those countries are parties to the accord.

Trump may soon inform Congress that the Iran deal is contrary to America's national security interests.

