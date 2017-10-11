Report: Key changes needed to prevent fiery rail crashes

FILE - In this June 21, 2009 file photo, railroad freight cars are destroyed after a fiery explosion that killed one person are next to the train tracks following a derailment June 19 in Rockford, Ill. A new report says more and better inspections of freight railroad tracks and greater training for emergency workers are needed to address the continuing risk of fiery oil and ethanol train crashes. Rockford Register Star, Scott Morgan, File AP Photo