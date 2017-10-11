Business & Real Estate

$16M federal grant will increase Chicago's electric fleet

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:59 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago's effort to increase electric transportation has received a $15.5 million federal grant.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Wednesday that the money was awarded by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning .

The grant will fund charging stations and nearly 200 electric vehicles — including six electric buses to serve passengers at the city's two airports.

Emanuel's office says the "Drive Electric Chicago " additions will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10,000 tons (about 9,000 metric tons).

The money comes from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program . It's part of the Federal Highway Administration.

It will finance 182 electric vehicles for the city's fleet, nine fast-charging stations and 182 lower-level chargers.

The city's goal is to have a passenger fleet that is 25 percent electric by 2023.

