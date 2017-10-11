Tennessee native Hill hired as new Obama spokeswoman

Tennessee native Katie Hill has been hired on as the new communications director for former President Barack Obama.
The Tennessean newspaper reports that Hill is a former spokeswoman for Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper of Nashville, and had for two years as an assistant White House press secretary until January. Since then, Hill has been a consultant for Protect Our Care, an organization fighting Republican efforts to repeal Obama's health care law.
The 36-year-old graduated from high school in Nashville in 2000 and has been working for Obama since August. In her new position, Hill works alongside about a dozen people on Obama's staff. Hill works with the Obama Foundation, manages public events and speeches and will help coordinate the release of a new book by the former president.
