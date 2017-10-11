Business & Real Estate

Tennessee native Hill hired as new Obama spokeswoman

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:35 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee native Katie Hill has been hired on as the new communications director for former President Barack Obama.

The Tennessean newspaper reports that Hill is a former spokeswoman for Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper of Nashville, and had for two years as an assistant White House press secretary until January. Since then, Hill has been a consultant for Protect Our Care, an organization fighting Republican efforts to repeal Obama's health care law.

The 36-year-old graduated from high school in Nashville in 2000 and has been working for Obama since August. In her new position, Hill works alongside about a dozen people on Obama's staff. Hill works with the Obama Foundation, manages public events and speeches and will help coordinate the release of a new book by the former president.

