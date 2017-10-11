Lawyers, prosecutors face off at Samsung heir's appeal case

Lee Jae-yong, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for a hearing in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Prosecutors are citing a past ruling on a North Korean spy case as one reason why Samsung's billionaire heir deserves a lengthy prison term for his conviction on bribery charges. The prosecutors and Samsung lawyers sparred Thursday during a first hearing by the appeals court on the effort by Lee to have his five-year prison sentence overturned. Lee Jin-man AP Photo