Hassan convenes field hearing on broadband expansion

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is highlighting the importance of expanding broadband infrastructure in rural areas by holding a Senate Commerce Committee field hearing in Keene.
Witnesses at Friday's hearing include an official with the Federal Communications Commission, a state director for telecommunications company Consolidated Communications, the director of broadband services at the University of New Hampshire and the president of a Peterborough tech support company.
Hassan has introduced bipartisan legislation to increase capacity for wireless internet providers and boost funding for rural broadband infrastructure in rural areas.
