Business & Real Estate

Hassan convenes field hearing on broadband expansion

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 9:11 PM

KEENE, N.H.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is highlighting the importance of expanding broadband infrastructure in rural areas by holding a Senate Commerce Committee field hearing in Keene.

Witnesses at Friday's hearing include an official with the Federal Communications Commission, a state director for telecommunications company Consolidated Communications, the director of broadband services at the University of New Hampshire and the president of a Peterborough tech support company.

Hassan has introduced bipartisan legislation to increase capacity for wireless internet providers and boost funding for rural broadband infrastructure in rural areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

    Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a Democratic assemblywoman from San Diego, celebrates the signing of her diaper bill at a ceremony with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2017. The measure provides subsidies to poor mothers to buy diapers.

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video