Pearl lays off 15 to fill budget shortfall

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 10:56 PM

PEARL, Miss.

The City of Pearl has laid off 15 city employees to slow what new Mayor Jake Windham characterized as a hemorrhaging city budget.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Windham says the city had a revenue shortfall of $80,000 a month before the layoffs were put into place. The employees fired included six recently hired firefighters and three people who worked at the police department.

Officials say the layoffs will save the city about $600,000 a year, or $50,000 a month, still leaving the city short. Windham hasn't said where he will look to trim expenses next, but said no more layoffs are planned. And, tax increases are out because the revenue wouldn't be available to immediately address the city's current financial situation.

In September, the city approved $2.8 million in budget cuts.

