Business & Real Estate

Central Europe tackles issue of lower quality consumer goods

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 2:53 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

European Union officials are meeting with Central European leaders to address concerns that their consumers are being sold inferior versions of food, detergents and cosmetics compared with those sold in Western Europe under the same labels.

The summit in Bratislava, Slovakia, aims to bridge a divide that has opened between Brussels and several of the new EU member states in Central Europe. A key point of conflict has been migration, but the issue of food quality has also generated tensions, with allegations growing that international companies are dumping products of inferior quality in the Czech, Slovak and other markets in the region.

At the start of the one-day summit on Friday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said "there's no place for second-category consumers" in the EU.

