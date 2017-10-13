Business & Real Estate

Hassan, Shea Porter criticize Trump's move on insurance

Associated Press

October 13, 2017 7:48 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Several members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation are criticizing the announcement by President Donald Trump that his administration is going to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law, saying it would only raise rates for millions of Americans.

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Thursday. The White House, in a separate statement, said the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress.

On Friday, Sen. Maggie Hassan said Trump was "cruelly and intentionally raising health care costs for millions" while Rep. Carol Shea-Porter expressed concern the decision would not only lead to rate hikes for those who buy subsidized insurance but also "millions of Americans who buy their own coverage."

