Hassan, Shea Porter criticize Trump's move on insurance

Several members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation are criticizing the announcement by President Donald Trump that his administration is going to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law, saying it would only raise rates for millions of Americans.
The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Thursday. The White House, in a separate statement, said the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress.
On Friday, Sen. Maggie Hassan said Trump was "cruelly and intentionally raising health care costs for millions" while Rep. Carol Shea-Porter expressed concern the decision would not only lead to rate hikes for those who buy subsidized insurance but also "millions of Americans who buy their own coverage."
