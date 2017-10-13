Business & Real Estate

Maryland governor: Expand tax exemption for law enforcers

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 10:54 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland's governor wants to expand a law that grants a tax exemption on retirement income to law enforcers to include correctional officers.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he will introduce legislation to expand the Hometown Heroes Act. That law exempts the first $15,000 of retirement income from state taxes of law enforcement, fire, rescue or emergency services personnel who are 55 or older.

That law went into effect on July 1.

The Hometown Heroes Act of 2018 will also exempt all retirement income received from those occupations from state income taxes.

The 2018 legislative session will start in January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

    Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a Democratic assemblywoman from San Diego, celebrates the signing of her diaper bill at a ceremony with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2017. The measure provides subsidies to poor mothers to buy diapers.

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video