Business & Real Estate

Small-town mayor arrested for not filing tax returns

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:19 PM

SWANSBORO, N.C.

Authorities say the mayor of a small North Carolina town has been arrested after failing to pay his taxes for five years.

The state Department of Revenue says 61-year-old Swansboro Mayor John Chadwick intentionally failed to file tax returns from 2011 to 2015.

Authorities say along with being mayor of the Onslow County town, Chadwick also works for Cedar Point Landscaping.

Chadwick told The Daily News of Jacksonville that he has struggled financially for the last several years. He says he is cooperating with the Revenue Department and hopes to resolve the back taxes soon.

Chadwick's name will remain on the ballot for next year as early voting begins, and Swansboro Town Manager Scott Chase says he is talking to lawyers about what happens next with the mayor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

    Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a Democratic assemblywoman from San Diego, celebrates the signing of her diaper bill at a ceremony with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2017. The measure provides subsidies to poor mothers to buy diapers.

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video