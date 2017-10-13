Business & Real Estate

Rhode Island joins challenge of Trump health care rollback

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:48 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's attorney general has joined a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's decision to end federal subsidies that lowered medical costs for millions of Americans.

State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, joined with nearly 20 states in filing a lawsuit to block Trump's rollback of health care subsidies.

Neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts also joined.

At issue is a federal subsidy for deductibles and co-pays that helps lower costs for consumers with modest incomes. The Trump administration and many Republicans say the government cannot legally continue to make the so-called cost-sharing payments.

State officials say ending the subsidies will make insurance premiums skyrocket, forcing some consumers to give up coverage completely.

Kilmartin said Friday he feels "a moral obligation to address the issue so as not to hurt individuals."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

    Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a Democratic assemblywoman from San Diego, celebrates the signing of her diaper bill at a ceremony with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2017. The measure provides subsidies to poor mothers to buy diapers.

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video