Rhode Island joins challenge of Trump health care rollback

Rhode Island's attorney general has joined a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's decision to end federal subsidies that lowered medical costs for millions of Americans.
State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, joined with nearly 20 states in filing a lawsuit to block Trump's rollback of health care subsidies.
Neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts also joined.
At issue is a federal subsidy for deductibles and co-pays that helps lower costs for consumers with modest incomes. The Trump administration and many Republicans say the government cannot legally continue to make the so-called cost-sharing payments.
State officials say ending the subsidies will make insurance premiums skyrocket, forcing some consumers to give up coverage completely.
Kilmartin said Friday he feels "a moral obligation to address the issue so as not to hurt individuals."
