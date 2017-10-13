Business & Real Estate

Individual health premiums rising even more in Colorado

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:51 PM

DENVER

Colorado regulators say President Donald Trump's decision to end key federal health subsidies means state residents who buy their own health insurance will pay even more next year.

The Denver Post reports Friday the average increase for individual market premiums next year will be nearly 33 percent over this year. That figure is according to the Colorado Division of Insurance.

The subsidies help those with modest incomes pay deductibles and other costs when buying their own health insurance. The Trump administration and many Republicans say the government cannot legally continue to make the so-called cost-sharing payments.

The subsidies differ from tax credits that help residents pay their insurance premiums.

