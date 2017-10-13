Twitter turns over 'handles' of 201 Russia-linked accounts

1:22 Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California' Pause

1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:43 Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

1:33 'It's not over,' Jerry Brown says of fire devastation

1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from

1:24 Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

1:03 Eric Garcetti still mulling run for governor

1:09 Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure