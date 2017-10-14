One of world's most remote islands gets commercial flights

This January 2011 photo provided by St. Helena Tourism shows Devils Hole Black Rocks on the remote island of St. Helena. One of the world's most remote places became a little less isolated on Saturday, Oct. 14 2017, when the first commercial flight departed from Johannesburg for St. Helena, a South Atlantic island that until recently was only accessible by boat and where Napoleon Bonaparte spent his last years in exile. Edward Thorpe, St. Helena Tourism via AP)