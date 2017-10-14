Duterte says he refused British aid, ready to lose Europe

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, listens to Special Assistant to the President Christopher Bong Go, during a change of command ceremony in Fort Bonifacio in, Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. Late Friday, Duterte says he's asked his finance secretary to reject an unspecified British financial aid package and that he's ready to lose diplomatic ties with all European countries critical of his deadly anti-drug crackdown. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo