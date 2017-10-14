The Latest: Vatican court convicts ex-hospital president

FILE - This April 1, 2016, file photo shows a view of the Bambino Gesu' pediatric hospital in Rome. The Vatican trial over $500,000 in donations to the pope's pediatric hospital that were diverted to renovate a cardinal's penthouse is reaching its conclusion, with neither the cardinal who benefited nor the contractor who was apparently paid twice for the work facing trial. Instead, the former president of the Bambino Gesu children's hospital and his ex-treasurer are accused of misappropriating 422,000 euros from the hospital's fundraising foundation to overhaul the retirement home of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican secretary of state under Pope Benedict XVI. Andrew Medichini AP Photo