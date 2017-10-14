Business & Real Estate

USS South Dakota to be christened at Connecticut shipyard

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 6:18 AM

GROTON, Conn.

Dignitaries from Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Dakota will be gathering at the Electric Boat Shipyard to help launch a new submarine.

The USS South Dakota will be christened Saturday at the Groton shipyard. It marks the 17th Virginia-class submarine commissioned by the U.S. Navy and built by General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Electric Boat President Jeff Geiger and Gen. Martin Dempsey, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be on hand for the ceremony.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Lt. Gov. Matt Michels and U.S. Rep. Michael Rounds, all representing South Dakota, are scheduled to attend.

The Connecticut contingent includes Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney. Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed is also attending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

    Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a Democratic assemblywoman from San Diego, celebrates the signing of her diaper bill at a ceremony with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2017. The measure provides subsidies to poor mothers to buy diapers.

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video