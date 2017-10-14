Business & Real Estate

Former longtime state legislator charged with shoplifting

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 12:16 PM

GLEN ELLYN, Ill.

A Republican former state lawmaker arrested on a shoplifting charge is free on $1,500 bail.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that former state Rep. Sandra Pihos of Glen Ellyn faces a retail theft charge for allegedly stealing nearly $600 in women's clothes last month from Von Maur in Lombard's Yorktown Shopping Center. The 71-year-old then allegedly tried to return the stolen items for cash or store credit on the same day.

The newspaper cites a police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Pihos served in the General Assembly from 2003 to 2015 and was on several committees, including one that focused on consumer protection.

A message left Saturday for Pihos wasn't immediately returned.

She's due in DuPage County court on Nov. 3.

