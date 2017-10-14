Business & Real Estate

Schumer: FDA must reverse decision delaying e-cig regulation

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:08 PM

NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling on the federal government to reverse a recent decision to delay the regulation of e-cigarettes.

The New York Democrat said Sunday that the Food and Drug Administration should reconsider its decision announced earlier this year to put regulating electronic cigarettes on hold.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb the delay would give the agency time to determine how e-cigarettes fit into its overall strategy for tobacco regulation.

But Schumer says e-cigarettes must be regulated because growing numbers of teens are using them.

According to the surgeon general, in 2015 more than 3 million middle and high school students said they had used e-cigarettes in the past month.

Schumer says the nicotine gadget called Juul has become especially popular among teenagers because it's easy to hide.

