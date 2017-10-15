S. Carolina investigators look into school bonds campaign

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the campaign over a school district's failed bond referendum.
The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed it is looking into the Laurens County School District 55 bond referendum which was rejected with 77 percent of votes earlier this year. But the agency won't say who is being investigated.
The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports that Republican state Rep. Mike Pitts took out an advertisement after the failed vote asking district employees who felt pressured by their employer to contact him.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Terri Martin says a SLED agent recently collected emails sent by district employees.
The vote was to issue $109 million in bonds in part to build a new high school.
