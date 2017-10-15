Business & Real Estate

Southern Miss banning tobacco on campus starting in January

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 7:35 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

The University of Southern Mississippi is getting ready to ban all forms of tobacco on campus.

The Hattiesburg American reports that starting Jan. 1, no cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco or products that mimic tobacco will be allowed.

Southern Miss was one of eight colleges and universities in the state to recently receive a grant from the CVS Health Foundation to become tobacco-free campuses. Spokesman Jim Coll says the $20,000 grant will go toward installation of tobacco-free signs, education efforts and the promotion of cessation resources at Southern Miss.

The University of Mississippi banned all tobacco products in 2013, and Mississippi State went tobacco-free in 2016.

