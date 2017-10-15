Tentative contract could bring Gary schools manager $3.9M

A tentative contract could allow the emergency manager for the financially troubled Gary Community School Corp. to earn up to $3.9 million during the current academic year.
Emergency manager Peggy Hinckley's contract still must be approved by the State Budget Agency, the Department of Administration and Indiana's attorney general.
But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the contract sets a $3.25 million base payment for the 2017-18 school year.
Another $550,000 in incentive pay is available to Hinckley and her Gary Schools Recovery team if they deliver a viable structural deficit reduction plan by Jan. 31, 2018 and meet other goals.
Hinckley was chosen last summer to lead a team to balance the school district's budget, reduce more than $100 million in debt and improve the schools to attract more students.
