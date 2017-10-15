Idaho candidates talk transparency in buildup to 2018

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, in Boise, Idaho. The race for Idaho's open gubernatorial seat has swerved to focus on each candidate's financial ties despite the state's lack of disclosure requirements. Idaho is one of just two states to not require elected officeholders disclose their income, employer, property holdings and board memberships. Yet the three top Republican candidates running for governor have touted their promises to be transparent if elected. No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the top seat. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he's not running for a fourth term. Otto Kitsinger, File AP Photo