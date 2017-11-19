This is what $52 million will get you in Malibu real estate, or so Joel Silver hopes

Blockbuster-film producer Joel Silver has relisted his Malibu property for sale at $52 million. Last year, the oceanfront spread was priced at $57.5 million.
The gated compound centers on a 1930s two-story house with a courtyard entry.
Among the living spaces are a two-story great room, a dining room with a fireplace, a loft office, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
There's also a detached guesthouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
