Airlines slash round-trip prices for end-of-year SFO travelers

2:02 Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture Pause

1:11 Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

1:28 How to zipper merge

1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers

1:41 'They went after me instead of him'

1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

1:09 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods