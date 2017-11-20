More Videos

Business & Real Estate

Airlines slash round-trip prices for end-of-year SFO travelers

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 01:36 PM

From budget to major carriers, airlines are slashing fare prices out of San Francisco as the year comes to a close.

A search of Expedia reveals some round-trip fares dipping below $200 from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – depending on the dates and locations. Many round-trip fares are currently in the mid- to upper $200s.

Most of the destinations are domestic, according to SFGate, and some deals start as soon as Tuesday.

Some of the airline options include Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, United and Virgin, SFGate reports. Destinations include Los Angeles; Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; Chicago; Seattle; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Boston; New York; and Minneapolis.

If you’re looking for a short hop, there are flights to San Jose and Oakland as well.

As of Monday afternoon, flight times weren’t just at odd hours and there were some with short layovers. But people are expected to snatch up the best deals quickly.

Here are some of the highlights (travel dates for the search were Nov. 30-Dec. 5, so prices likely vary):

  • Flights to Los Angeles were $97.40 round trip through United and American (nonstop).
  • Flights to Minneapolis were about $192 per round trip from an array of airlines (nonstop).
  • There was a Frontier Airlines flight with a very early 1 a.m. departure to Austin that cost $190 (one stop).
  • There was a flight to Miami for $229 through Frontier Airlines (two stops).
  • Flights to Boston were $276 through American Airlines (one stop).
  • Sun Country Airlines is offering flights to New York at $216 round trip (one stop).
  • Frontier was offering $262 flights (two stops) and United was offering $266 flights (nonstop) to Orlando.

