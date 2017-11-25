Abel’s Christmas Trees ends long run of providing holiday cheer in Citrus Heights

Abel’s Christmas Trees, which offered real trees and plentiful holiday cheer to local residents for decades, announced on Facebook that it is closing.

The family-owned business operated at 7424 Sunrise Blvd. in Citrus Heights. Besides trees, the big tent along the busy roadway annually featured elaborate Christmas decorations, lighting and numerous activities for children.

However, the end of the long run was announced in a Nov. 16 post: “To all our loyal customers (who feel like family to us), we are closing after three generations of selling Christmas trees. It was a very hard decision to make, and we will miss all of you. Thank you, Cal and Janis Abel.” The post also thanked “all of our family and staff who have made the Christmas season very enjoyable.”

Over the past decade, analysts have noted that the Christmas tree business can be a feast-or-famine proposition, affected by the economy, the weather and the availability of trees from farms throughout California and the Pacific Northwest.

CK Art Gallery , 2500 J St., Sacramento: Catherine Kleckner opened her contemporary art gallery in midtown on Nov. 2. On-site works range from “investment pieces” to specialty gifts.

Jimboy's Tacos , 4245 Marconi Ave., Sacramento: The Folsom-based chain celebrated the grand opening of its latest local eatery on Nov. 11.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar , 238 Gibson Drive, Roseville: The Huntington Beach-based chain, which opened a Folsom eatery in September, welcomed customers to its new Roseville spot Nov. 15. Yes, dogs are welcome and have special dining privileges within the restaurant's rules.

AT&T concept/retail store , 2244 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento: The store featuring smart phones, smart watches, streaming devices, virtual reality equipment and more hosted grand-opening ceremonies on Nov. 15. The store is among the first 45 AT&T stores emphasizing on-site entertainment.

Garden Party Coffee and Tea , 5972 S. Land Park Drive, Sacramento: Gourmet coffees, specialty teas and herbs are among the features in the business that opened Nov. 16.

Creamy's by Cayla Jordan , in Arden Fair Mall, 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento: The local baker's pop-up store opened Nov. 18 in Arden Fair's food court. The cheesecake-heavy site will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through New Year's Eve, churning out hundreds of cakes a day.

Buffalo Wild Wings , 2023 Arden Way, Sacramento: The Minneapolis chain's newest area eatery opened last Monday, featuring wings of various stripes, casual dining and plentiful screens to watch sporting events.

TaxAudit , 600 Coolidge Drive, Folsom: The tax audit representation specialist will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies for its new headquarters on Thursday.

Papa John's Pizza , 25035 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom: The local pizza purveyor recently closed its doors, surprising regular patrons and employees.

, 25035 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom: The local pizza purveyor recently closed its doors, surprising regular patrons and employees. Moe’s Southwest Grill, 5406 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights: The eatery recently closed, joining previous Moe’s closings in Auburn and Roseville. The Atlanta-based chain apparently is re-evaluating the California market.