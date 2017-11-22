An online glitch gave them 60 percent off. Toys R Us canceled their orders

When some consumers discovered Saturday they could combine three coupons for 60 percent off their online Toys R Us orders, it must have seemed too good to be true.
That’s because it was, according to Toys R Us, which canceled their orders, citing an online glitch that allowed the coupons to be improperly added together.
Yesterday, several promo codes intended only for our credit cardholders were improperly shared online and quickly went...Posted by Toys''R''Us on Sunday, November 19, 2017
“Yesterday, several promo codes intended only for our credit cardholders were improperly shared online and quickly went viral,” the company posted Sunday on Facebook. “This resulted in an overall deal that was simply too good to be true – as many have noted on social. Orders that should not have qualified for the deal have been cancelled. Credit cards will not be charged for cancellations.”
The three promo codes, offering 15, 20 and 25 percent off, were meant to be used on individual purchases by Toys R Us credit card holders, reported NBC4. The error allowed customers to enter all three promo codes for one giant discount.
Some consumers responded that Toys R Us should have honored the discount anyway.
“The coupons you released were in fact valid coupons which means you should be more than willing to honor them when your loyal customers utilize them,” commented Matt Opitz on the company’s Facebook post. Noting the company’s recent bankruptcy filing, he said it would soon be no more than a “cautionary tale” to other businesses.
“You had a glitch. Honor the prices and own up to YOUR mistakes,” wrote DeShae Hughes Pardon.
“You created a deal to draw in customers and in turn simply say ‘no deal’ to the many,” wrote Dustin Kent. “Not even a sorry for the mix up, sorry for the inconvenience, or even a we will look for a way to make it up to the many who were given false hope.”
Others reported they were initially told their purchases were “out of stock” and could not be filled.
“It’s one thing to cancel the order and say it’s unavailable, but it’s another thing to lie to your customers,” posted Jen Meyer.
However, the company also had some defenders.
“Hundreds of people rushing to take advantage of a sale that wasn’t meant for them. So yeah, let’s everyone riot and hope the only kid store left closes because hundreds of people cheated the system,” customer Kelly Wakeman wrote.
“You are some entitled selfish people on this post,” wrote Kristin Darleen-Catherine Langstrand. “For those of you saying they should honor their mistake, have you never made a mistake?”
