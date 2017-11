Wondering when stores open on Black Friday? Here’s a list

With the Black Friday – and, for some, Thanksgiving – shopping holiday upon us, some might be wondering when stores open their doors.

The controversial practice of opening on Thanksgiving started with Sears in 2010, according to Business Insider.

A bestblackfriday.com survey of 523 American adults found that a majority of respondents don’t favor stores opening on Thanksgiving.

But some stores will still be opening their doors to shoppers Thursday night.

Here’s a list of store and shopping center hours, including those opening on Thanksgiving, courtesy of bestblackfriday.com, SFGate and KCRA: