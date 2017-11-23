People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
People wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals. Charlie Riedel AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

Stores hope deals, excitement draw shoppers for Black Friday

AP Retail Writer

November 23, 2017 09:06 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Stores are hoping deals and excitement bring shoppers to stores and to their sites for Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

But Black Friday has morphed from a single day when people got up early to score doorbusters into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out. Some love the excitement. Others may check their phones and go back to sleep. But the Thanksgiving weekend, when stores go all-out to attract shoppers, can be an indication of how they'll do through the season.

With the jobless rate at a 17-year-low of and consumer confidence stronger, analysts project healthy sales increases for November and December. Analysts at Bain say Amazon is expected to take half of the season's sales growth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

    John Salley attended a marijuana conference in Las Vegas and talked about Deuces, a pot business headed by his daughter Tyla.

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture
World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:21

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says
Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 1:21

Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

View More Video