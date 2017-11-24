Macy’s credit-card processing flub leaves Black Friday shoppers reeling

More Videos 1:21 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 Pause 1:12 Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:54 A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen 2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 0:38 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy