Macy’s credit-card processing flub leaves Black Friday shoppers reeling

Macy’s was hit by a credit-card processing issue on an unfortunate day – Black Friday.
“It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards,” Radina Russell, a spokeswoman for Macy’s, said in a statement. “But we have added additional associates to the floor and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
Customers nationwide took to social media to air complaints about the issue, which led to longer waits and even prompted people to abandon their planned purchases, according to Bloomberg.
.@Macys credit card system down nationwide. They are not informing shoppers standing in long lines. Getting ugly out there.— Kenn White (@kennwhite) November 24, 2017
The Cincinnati-based retailer’s issue seems to have started around 9 a.m. PT, Business Insider reports. Hours later, reports of the glitch continued and customers were reportedly having to pay in cash.
There were also reports of systems being down at Bloomingdales:
@Macys and @Bloomingdales cash registers and computer systems are both down #blackfriday— Jody NYC (@shoedesign1) November 24, 2017
Macy’s website and app were apparently having issues as well, according to Business Insider and currentlydown.com.
The holiday season is critical for retailers as most business is done in the fourth quarter, according to CNBC.
After 11 consecutive quarters of declines, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC early Friday that he was optimistic.
Apparently, Macy’s wasn’t the only store experiencing issues around Black Friday.
Business Insider reports that Wal-Mart was getting slammed by some customers after some Black Friday sales items ran out on Thanksgiving.
The chain’s online sales began at midnight Thursday, and many products were unavailable by Thursday evening, according to Business Insider.
Here’s a sample of the social media reaction to the issues at Macy’s and Wal-Mart:
