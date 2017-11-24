Macy’s credit-card processing flub leaves Black Friday shoppers reeling

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 1:21

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24

Pause
Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:12

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen 1:54

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:38

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a not-so-serious look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy

Business & Real Estate

Macy’s credit-card processing flub leaves Black Friday shoppers reeling

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 01:54 PM

Macy’s was hit by a credit-card processing issue on an unfortunate day – Black Friday.

“It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards,” Radina Russell, a spokeswoman for Macy’s, said in a statement. “But we have added additional associates to the floor and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Customers nationwide took to social media to air complaints about the issue, which led to longer waits and even prompted people to abandon their planned purchases, according to Bloomberg.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cincinnati-based retailer’s issue seems to have started around 9 a.m. PT, Business Insider reports. Hours later, reports of the glitch continued and customers were reportedly having to pay in cash.

There were also reports of systems being down at Bloomingdales:

Macy’s website and app were apparently having issues as well, according to Business Insider and currentlydown.com.

The holiday season is critical for retailers as most business is done in the fourth quarter, according to CNBC.

After 11 consecutive quarters of declines, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC early Friday that he was optimistic.

Apparently, Macy’s wasn’t the only store experiencing issues around Black Friday.

Business Insider reports that Wal-Mart was getting slammed by some customers after some Black Friday sales items ran out on Thanksgiving.

The chain’s online sales began at midnight Thursday, and many products were unavailable by Thursday evening, according to Business Insider.

Here’s a sample of the social media reaction to the issues at Macy’s and Wal-Mart:

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 1:21

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24

Pause
Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:12

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen 1:54

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:38

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

  • How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

    Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

View More Video