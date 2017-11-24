Jan Lopez of Stockton, left, with friend Monica Davenport of Lodi, her daughter Sydney Davenport, and niece Sidney Ketcherson, 14, of Lodi take inventory of their shopping at the Arden Fair shopping center in Sacramento on Friday, November 24, 2017. Monica Davenport explained, “We were here at 6:00 a.m. It was still dark out. It wasn’t crowded when we got inside, but it was full like it is now.” Today was ‘Black Friday’ which has historically marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Over the years it has proved to be a huge day for retailers, but with the emergence of internet shopping, perhaps not as much now.
Business & Real Estate

Black Friday isn’t what it used to be. ‘It’s not like people fighting,’ one shopper says.

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 02:06 PM

Black Friday isn’t what it used to be.

The lines at dawn and crowds at shopping centers are largely gone, replaced by online shopping and stores that open on Thanksgiving night around 6 p.m.

At Arden Fair mall, there was plenty of parking and about as many people as there might be on a busy weekend any other time of the year. It made for a more relaxed shopping experience, but those who enjoy Black Friday’s traditional craziness said they were somewhat disappointed.

John Dollson sat with his granddaughter Mya Dollson, 10, outside the JCPenney store in the mall. He said he and his family had gone to a Target in Elk Grove at 6 a.m. Friday only to find it mostly deserted.

“There was no one there. I was the fourth person in line,” he said. “We used to be in the lines in the crowd having a great time.”

Dollson said he thought stores opening on Thanksgiving night were to blame for the thinned-out crowds Friday, along with online shopping. When his daughter shops, he said, “Everything comes in the mail.”

Rischel Yeh roamed Arden Fair with her two sisters. Asked why they’d brave the mall on Black Friday versus shopping on the computer, she said, “What’s fun about that?”

Yeh said she and her sisters look forward to the Black Friday tradition of going to brick-and-mortar stores, where they enjoy the “camaraderie” and sense of adventure. They’d arrived at the mall by 8 a.m., filled their car with goods, unloaded it at home and returned for another round of shopping.

Yeh’s sister, Kim Nguyen, liked that the mall wasn’t as packed as in years past. “This is really pleasant,” she said. Her third sister, Trinity Nguyen, chimed in, “It’s not like people fighting.”

Mall spokesman Nathan Spradlin said there hadn’t been any serious criminal incidents at Arden Fair so far this year, and that the shopping center was expected to host 80,000 to 90,000 shoppers Friday, a reduction from the prior year.

“We’re seeing a slight decrease of 3 to 6 percent year over year,” he said. Shoppers are still buying, but they’re spreading their purchases among traditional stores and online retailers.

“What matters is that the purchase is made,” he said.

Benjy Egel The Sacramento Bee

