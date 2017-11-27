Here are some of the top Cyber Monday flight deals

Did you get enough retail shopping in on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Small-Business Saturday?
Perhaps a vacation is more your speed.
Airlines are offering plenty of deals on Cyber Monday.
Here are some of the top ones, according to Conde Nast Traveler and KTVU:
- Alaska Airlines and Virgin America: The airlines are offering one-way deals on plenty of short West Coast flights. Alaska has 14 flights that cost less that $200, and some as low as $49.
We snow you want to save this holiday season with flight deals starting from $49 one way.https://t.co/K1tGFP4pHF #CyberMonday #Travel— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) November 27, 2017
- Southwest Airlines: Find savings of up to $250 when you bundle flights and hotels. Book between Nov. 19 and Dec. 4 for travel dates between Nov. 20 and Aug. 6, 2018.
- United Airlines: It’s offering promotional codes for both national and international trips – THANKS2017D for the former and THANKS2017 for the latter. Get up to $250 off domestic trips and $400 in savings for international travel. Book by Nov. 30. It also has savings on Hawaii for award travelers for flights between Jan. 7 and March 10, 2018. Book by Dec. 8.
- WOW Air: The low-budget carrier is still offering low-price trans-Atlantic fares through Dec. 13.
- Air New Zealand: In a deal that lasts only 15 hours, you can save as much as $400 for economy flights from the U.S. to London, Australia, New Zealand and Cooks Islands. Flights are available from now until September or October 2018.
- Norwegian Air: The carrier is offering “dream deals to Europe.”
- Emirates: The airline has special fares to locations such as Athens and Johannesburg in economy and business class through Dec. 1.
The research site Hopper reveals that some of the best deals are actually on what’s called “Travel Deal Tuesday,” after the shopping holidays. So if you don’t find anything today, it might be worth rechecking Tuesday.
