New Goodwill retail store to open at former Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op site

Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada said Monday that it will open a new store next month in the former Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op building.
The store will open Dec. 20 at 1900 Alhambra Blvd. It will be the 30th retail site for the organization. Five days of grand-opening festivities are planned.
Officials said the design of the new Goodwill store will reflect the cooperative’s past presence there, with various retro displays, clothing and works from local artists on-site.
“When the space became available, we knew we could add value to the neighborhood and bring back the sense of pride the neighbors once had,” Joseph Mendez, Goodwill president and CEO, said in a statement accompanying Monday’s announcement.
Goodwill said the new store will bring about 60 jobs to the site.
At 8 a.m. on Dec. 20, the first 200 customers will receive free Goodwill recyclable tote bags, free coffee and cookies, and all shoppers will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a cruiser bicycle from Mike’s Bikes.
Officials said the new store ultimately will be stocked with more than 80,000 donated items, including clothing, furniture and household goods.
The store also will have a donation drop-off area.
Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information see goodwillsacto.org.
